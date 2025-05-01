Argentina Marks World Malbec Day Amidst 70-Year Thai Friendship

The Argentine Embassy in Bangkok recently hosted its annual World Malbec Day celebrations for 2025, an event made all the more significant as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Argentina and Thailand.

Emphasising the role of food and drink as cultural bridges, the event showcased Argentina's flagship wine and its rich heritage.

As the ninth largest supplier of wine to Thailand, Argentina proudly promotes Malbec, a red-purple grape known for its thin skin, intense tannins, and need for ample sunshine and warmth.

Notably, Argentina is the world's leading producer and exporter of Malbec, cultivating a remarkable 75% of the globe's total yield.

This dominance has firmly established Malbec as Argentina's signature wine and a global emblem of its wine culture. The majority of Argentine Malbec originates from Mendoza, a central-western province renowned for its consistently bright weather and diverse terrain.

World Malbec Day, officially recognised on April 17th since its inception by Wines of Argentina in 2011, serves to bolster the wine's standing in the international market and to celebrate the achievements of Argentina's wine industry.

Currently the fifth largest producer and tenth largest exporter worldwide, the sector saw exports reach a substantial $933 million in 2024.

