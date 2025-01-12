In march towards sustainability, get ready for wine in paper bottles

When global warming impacts everyone on the planet, it is no longer a distant issue. In fact, it is closer to home than we think, as rising prices of goods become a reality.

Unpredictable weather conditions are affecting agricultural yields, including wine grapes. Late last year, winemakers warned that by 2025, global warming would significantly impact the wine industry.

The first challenge is that growing grapes will become more difficult, and their taste will change. This single major factor will have ripple effects on the entire wine production process, from packaging design to transportation, sales, and beyond. The image of wine in tall bottles may shift, along with changes in the taste of the wine itself.

The year 2025 is poised to be a turning point for the wine industry, and one of the notable changes will be the transformation of wine bottles.

Previously, there were wines packaged in cardboard boxes, similar to UHT milk cartons, known as BiBs (Bag in Box). Now, wine is being sold in paper bottles, which still retain the shape of a traditional wine bottle. The outer layer is made of paper that can be removed and recycled.

Inside, there is an additional layer of plastic foil that encases the wine. Producers emphasise that the quality and essence of the wine remain unchanged, and every part of the packaging, once disassembled, is fully recyclable.