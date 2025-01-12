In march towards sustainability, get ready for wine in paper bottles

When global warming impacts everyone on the planet, it is no longer a distant issue. In fact, it is closer to home than we think, as rising prices of goods become a reality.
Unpredictable weather conditions are affecting agricultural yields, including wine grapes. Late last year, winemakers warned that by 2025, global warming would significantly impact the wine industry.
The first challenge is that growing grapes will become more difficult, and their taste will change. This single major factor will have ripple effects on the entire wine production process, from packaging design to transportation, sales, and beyond. The image of wine in tall bottles may shift, along with changes in the taste of the wine itself.
The year 2025 is poised to be a turning point for the wine industry, and one of the notable changes will be the transformation of wine bottles.
Previously, there were wines packaged in cardboard boxes, similar to UHT milk cartons, known as BiBs (Bag in Box). Now, wine is being sold in paper bottles, which still retain the shape of a traditional wine bottle. The outer layer is made of paper that can be removed and recycled.
Inside, there is an additional layer of plastic foil that encases the wine. Producers emphasise that the quality and essence of the wine remain unchanged, and every part of the packaging, once disassembled, is fully recyclable.
This concept has led Frugal Bottle, a major producer of paper wine bottles, to sell this innovative packaging in over 18 countries worldwide.
Paper wine bottles contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing the need for excessive glass bottle production. The paper is recyclable, and the lightweight nature of the bottles lowers transportation costs.
Some wineries have already adopted this packaging, such as The Catena Zapata Vista Flores, which packages its Malbec wine in a 380-gram bottle. This example has inspired many other winemakers to follow suit, with the trend expected to grow significantly by 2025.
The paper bottle for Malbec wine by the Italian brand Cantina Goccia has been in use since 2020. It received an award for outstanding packaging thanks to its beautiful design, practicality, and near-total recyclability.
The Frugal Bottle uses 94% recycled paper in its 83-gram paper wine bottle, which is five times lighter than standard glass bottles and reduces the carbon footprint by six times compared to regular glass bottles.
Some Argentine wine brands have adopted paper bottles, cutting transportation costs due to their lighter weight compared to glass bottles.
Supermarkets across America and Europe have started promoting paper-bottled wines as eco-friendly alternatives, often priced lower than glass-bottled options.
A 2023 report by the Institute of Grocery Distribution revealed that approximately 33% of supermarkets have adopted eco-friendly beverage packaging, including for beer, wine, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic drinks. The report predicts that by 2030, paper packaging will dominate the market, with glass and plastic playing smaller roles.
Frugalpac, a UK-based sustainable packaging company, noted that leading supermarkets in Europe and America, such as Tesco, Waitrose, and Aldi, are actively seeking paper bottle solutions. Tesco and Waitrose in the UK were among the first to introduce paper wine bottles from South African wines.
Eight more wine brands from Australia, France, Italy, and Spain have switched to paper bottles.
Since the launch of Frugal Bottle's paper packaging for beverages, over 35 drinks worldwide have adopted the paper bottle, including not just wine but also vodka, cocktails, rum, gin, coffee, and fruit juices.
Some plastic beverage brands have also transitioned to paper packaging because it is genuinely recyclable. This switch reduces plastic production by 77%. The paper bottle weighs only 15 grams compared to a 64-gram recycled plastic bottle of the same size.
The interior of the paper bottle is lined with MPET (Metallised Polyester Laminate), a food-grade material similar to what is used in wine boxes (BiBs). After use, the entire package is fully recyclable.
The paper bottles are made from recycled materials and can be recycled again, further contributing to sustainability efforts.