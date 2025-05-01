US Museum to Return Ancient Thai Bronzes Looted Over Half a Century Ago

The Fine Arts Department has received confirmation that the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco in the United States is preparing to return four significant bronze sculptures, part of the Prasat Phanom Rung group from Buriram province.

These artefacts, dating back over 1,300 years, were illicitly removed from Thailand in 1964.

Phnombootra Chandrajoti, the Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, stated that David Keller, an investigator with Homeland Security Investigations, informed the department on April 26, 2025, that the San Francisco museum had fully de-accessioned the four sculptures, also known as the "Sculptures from Khao Plai Bat 2," from its collection, paving the way for their return to Thailand.

The four items comprise three Bodhisattva figures and one Buddha statue, all originating from the Prakhon Chai district (now Chalerm Phra Kiat district) in Buriram.

They were smuggled out of Thailand in 1964 and subsequently became part of private and museum collections internationally.