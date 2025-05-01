US Museum to Return Ancient Thai Bronzes Looted Over Half a Century Ago

The Fine Arts Department has received confirmation that the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco in the United States is preparing to return four significant bronze sculptures, part of the Prasat Phanom Rung group from Buriram province.
These artefacts, dating back over 1,300 years, were illicitly removed from Thailand in 1964.
Phnombootra Chandrajoti, the Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, stated that David Keller, an investigator with Homeland Security Investigations, informed the department on April 26, 2025, that the San Francisco museum had fully de-accessioned the four sculptures, also known as the "Sculptures from Khao Plai Bat 2," from its collection, paving the way for their return to Thailand.
The four items comprise three Bodhisattva figures and one Buddha statue, all originating from the Prakhon Chai district (now Chalerm Phra Kiat district) in Buriram.
They were smuggled out of Thailand in 1964 and subsequently became part of private and museum collections internationally.
Evidence later emerged identifying the late antiquities dealer Douglas Latchford as the individual who illegally excavated the Prasat Phanom Rung group from the Khao Plai Bat 2 temple complex.
Since 2017, the "Committee for the Repatriation of Antiquities Abroad to Thailand" has been compiling information on these sculptures held in US museums and working with David Keller of Homeland Security Investigations to secure their return.
The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco reviewed the evidence provided and acknowledged the illegal trafficking of the antiquities. However, as the museum is a local government entity overseen by a committee appointed by the City of San Francisco, the removal of items from its collection adheres to specific regulations.
The museum's committee initially proposed the de-accessioning of the sculptures in late September 2024. This was followed by a six-month period for stakeholder consultation and the gathering of further evidence.
The final decision to remove the artefacts from the museum's inventory was made by the San Francisco-appointed committee on April 22nd.
Phnombootra explained that the next step involves the Fine Arts Department liaising with Homeland Security Investigations and the Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles to discuss the procedures and methods for the repatriation with the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco.
The four bronze sculptures from the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco awaiting return to Thailand are:
Avalokiteśvara Bodhisattva:
Avalokiteśvara Bodhisattva:
Bodhisattva:
Standing Buddha: