Four Buriram temple artefacts to be returned from US after 60 years

On April 26, the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) informed Thailand’s Fine Arts Department that the San Francisco Asian Art Museum (SFAAM) had officially removed four Thai antiquities from its museum registry in preparation for their return to Thailand.
The four items consist of three Bodhisattva figures and one Buddha statue, all originating from the Khao Plai Bat 2 temple complex in what was then Prakhon Chai district (now Chalerm Phra Kiat district) in Buriram province. These artefacts were reportedly smuggled out of Thailand in 1964.
Since 2017, Thailand’s Committee for the Repatriation of Antiquities Abroad has been gathering information on Thai sculptures held in US museums and has been working closely with David Keller of HSI to facilitate their return.
According to deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan, the SFAAM began the formal process of delisting the artefacts from its collection in late September 2024. Following this, the committee conducted stakeholder consultations and collected further supporting evidence over a six-month period.
A final meeting was held on April 22, during which the committee unanimously agreed to remove the artefacts from the museum registry, she said.
The Fine Arts Department will coordinate with HSI, SFAAM, and other relevant agencies to establish a timeline and procedures for the handover and repatriation of the four artefacts to Thailand.
Sasikan described the return of the artefacts as a significant step in safeguarding and restoring the nation’s cultural heritage with dignity. “The Thai government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to securing the return of antiquities illicitly taken from the country,” she said.
She added that this effort aims to protect, preserve and pass on Thailand’s cultural heritage, ensuring it remains a lasting legacy for future generations.