Four Buriram temple artefacts to be returned from US after 60 years

On April 26, the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) informed Thailand’s Fine Arts Department that the San Francisco Asian Art Museum (SFAAM) had officially removed four Thai antiquities from its museum registry in preparation for their return to Thailand.

The four items consist of three Bodhisattva figures and one Buddha statue, all originating from the Khao Plai Bat 2 temple complex in what was then Prakhon Chai district (now Chalerm Phra Kiat district) in Buriram province. These artefacts were reportedly smuggled out of Thailand in 1964.