A Thai spirit in catholic form



The church sits in one of Bangkok’s busiest areas, near Sukhumvit and Wireless Roads.

As the city grew, Holy Redeemer became a home for both Thai and foreign Catholics.

Mass is still held in both Thai and English, and the church welcomes people from all walks of life.

Over the years, the church has done more than hold services.

It runs a school, supports poor families, and helps refugees. In times of crisis, it has been a safe place for many.

Inside, the mix of cultures continues. Thai-style paintings decorate the walls, while statues of saints and colourful stained glass tell Christian stories.

The space is simple but peaceful, with fans turning slowly above wooden pews.

Today, Holy Redeemer Church is one of Bangkok’s most active Catholic churches. It may not be grand, but its warm, Thai look and open doors continue to bring comfort to many.

Nearly 70 years after it was built, it still stands as a symbol of faith, kindness, and respect between cultures.