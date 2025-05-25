Kulap Saipradit: the pen that challenged power

In a country where speaking against authority could cost one’s freedom, Kulap Saipradit chose the pen over silence.
Better known as Sri Burapha, he used literature and journalism not only to entertain but to provoke thought and advocate for change.
A life forged in struggle
Kulap was born in 1905 in Bangkok to a family of modest means. After his father passed away when he was a child, his mother and sister worked to keep him in school.
He studied at Debsirin School and later briefly at the School of Arts and Crafts. These early struggles laid the foundation for a deep empathy that would later permeate his writing.
He began writing fiction while still a student and gained recognition with works like A Real Man (1928) and The War of Life (1932).
These novels broke from traditional styles, focusing on realism and the social conditions of Thai people—particularly the urban poor and working class.
From storyteller to social critic
Kulap’s literary success gave him a platform, but it was his growing awareness of inequality and injustice that pushed him beyond the page.
He believed that the role of a writer was not only to reflect society, but to help shape it.
He saw firsthand how ordinary Thais suffered under authoritarian rule, how the press was muzzled, and how the ruling elite suppressed dissent.
For Kulap, staying silent would have meant complicity. His commitment to freedom of expression and democratic ideals naturally evolved into a broader fight for human rights.
Literary impact and journalism
In 1929, he co-founded the "Suphapburut" literary group and started publishing journals that tackled pressing social issues.
One of his most famous novels, Behind the Painting (1937), explored themes of love and duty, and has become a Thai literary classic, adapted for film and stage multiple times.
Kulap believed writing should reflect truth and challenge injustice. His journalism was fearless, often critical of militarism and government repression.
As Thailand drifted into dictatorship in the post-war era, his voice became increasingly political.
In the early 1950s, Kulap helped establish the Peace Foundation of Thailand, advocating for democracy and opposing Thailand’s support for the Korean War.
His anti-war stance led to his arrest in 1952 under charges of treason. He was sentenced to over a decade in prison but was released in 1957 after a change in government.
While in prison, he began an unfinished trilogy titled Looking Ahead, reflecting his continued commitment to progressive ideals even behind bars.
Exile and final years
Following the 1958 military coup, Kulap went into exile in China. He spent his remaining years in Beijing, lecturing on Thai literature and promoting cultural exchange.
He died there in 1974, unable to return to the country he loved.
Though exiled and often silenced, Sri Burapha’s influence endures. The Sriburapha Award, named in his honour, recognises outstanding contributions to literature, journalism, and social activism.