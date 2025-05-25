Thailand’s missing months: when 1940 lasted only nine

In 1940, Thailand experienced a rare temporal anomaly, its official year lasted only nine months.

Known in the Buddhist Era as 2483 BE, the year began in April, as tradition dictated, but was cut short on December 31.

The reason was not a natural disaster nor a wartime disruption as it was an act of modernisation, according to the Thai Parliament Museum.

For generations, Thailand observed the New Year on 1 April.

This custom, tied to seasonal and cultural rhythms, had deep roots. Yet, by the late 1930s, globalisation and Western influence prompted a reconsideration.

Prime Minister Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram, pushing for national reforms, sought to align Thai administrative systems with international norms.