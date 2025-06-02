Why a street in France is named after Siam

In the coastal city of Brest, in northwestern France, a central road named Rue de Siam preserves the memory of one of the earliest diplomatic exchanges between Thailand, then known as Siam, and Europe.
Though its name might seem unexpected in this European setting, the story behind it lies in a royal mission that took place more than 330 years ago.
A royal embassy from the east
In 1686, during the reign of King Narai of Ayutthaya, Siam sent an official embassy to France.
The aim was to strengthen political and trade ties with the court of King Louis XIV, at a time when both kingdoms were seeking new global partnerships.
The mission was led by Phra Wisut Sunthon, more widely known as Kosa Pan, and included around 18 Siamese envoys and officials.
After weeks at sea aboard French ships, the delegation arrived in the port city of Brest. Dressed in flowing silk garments and bearing lavish gifts, they made a striking impression on the French public.
Crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the exotic delegation as they made their way through the city.
From Rue Saint-Pierre to Rue de Siam
At the time, the street they walked through was called Rue Saint-Pierre. However, the moment left such a mark on local memory that, years later, the street was renamed Rue de Siam in honour of the visiting delegation. The exact date of the renaming remains unclear, but it reflected the significance of the event in the minds of Brest’s residents.
According to historical accounts, the locals were fascinated not only by the envoys’ foreign appearance but also by their mannered conduct and ceremonial presence.
A journey to Versailles
After their brief stay in Brest, the Siamese delegation made the long journey to Versailles, where they were formally received by Louis XIV in a lavish ceremony.
The two sides exchanged gifts and letters of friendship, and the embassy made headlines in French society.
Although the long-term outcomes of the mission were limited, the moment left a deep cultural and diplomatic imprint.
This was the second mission between Siam and France; the first, in 1684, was smaller in scale. The 1686 mission, however, was by far the most grand and public.
Today, Rue de Siam is a main thoroughfare in Brest, connecting the city centre to the Recouvrance Bridge. Lined with cafés, shops, and tramlines, it is a modern urban space that still carries traces of its historic past.