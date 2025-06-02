Why a street in France is named after Siam

In the coastal city of Brest, in northwestern France, a central road named Rue de Siam preserves the memory of one of the earliest diplomatic exchanges between Thailand, then known as Siam, and Europe.

Though its name might seem unexpected in this European setting, the story behind it lies in a royal mission that took place more than 330 years ago.

A royal embassy from the east

In 1686, during the reign of King Narai of Ayutthaya, Siam sent an official embassy to France.

The aim was to strengthen political and trade ties with the court of King Louis XIV, at a time when both kingdoms were seeking new global partnerships.

The mission was led by Phra Wisut Sunthon, more widely known as Kosa Pan, and included around 18 Siamese envoys and officials.

After weeks at sea aboard French ships, the delegation arrived in the port city of Brest. Dressed in flowing silk garments and bearing lavish gifts, they made a striking impression on the French public.

Crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the exotic delegation as they made their way through the city.

