Explained: The Meaning and History Behind Thailand’s National Flag

Each stripe and shade holds historical and cultural significance, reflecting the values and identity of the Thai nation.



Officially adopted in 1917 during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI), the flag features five horizontal stripes in red, white, and blue. The design was introduced as part of an effort to modernize the kingdom’s image during World War I, while also avoiding confusion and mishandling of the previous flag, which featured a white elephant on a red field.

The current layout is both simple and symbolic:



The outer red stripes represent the Thai people and the land.



The inner white stripes stand for religion, specifically Buddhism, the faith of the vast majority of Thais.



The central blue stripe, twice as wide as the others, symbolizes the monarchy.



The tricolor design also echoes the red, white, and blue flags of the Allied powers during World War I, signaling Thailand’s diplomatic alignment with the West at the time.



Known in Thai as Thong Trairong, meaning “tricolor flag,” the national banner is a visual expression of the country’s motto: “Nation, Religion, Monarchy” (Chat, Satsana, Phra Maha Kasat).



It is flown daily at schools, government buildings, and public ceremonies, reinforcing a sense of unity and pride among Thai citizens.