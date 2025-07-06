The special square for Thais in Cambridge

At the corner of Eliot and Bennett Streets in Cambridge, Massachusetts, visitors will find a small square with a long name: His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand Square.

It marks the location near where King Bhumibol, also known as King Rama IX, was born on December 5, 1927.

The King was born at Mount Auburn Hospital while his father, Prince Mahidol, was studying medicine at Harvard University.

The family lived nearby during that time. This square, officially named in 2019, honours the King’s birthplace and the early part of his life in the United States.

Although the space is small, it carries deep meaning for many. There is a sign with the King’s name in both English and Thai, along with a plaque explaining his background. The area is surrounded by trees and old red-brick buildings, giving it a peaceful atmosphere.