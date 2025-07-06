The special square for Thais in Cambridge

At the corner of Eliot and Bennett Streets in Cambridge, Massachusetts, visitors will find a small square with a long name: His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand Square.
It marks the location near where King Bhumibol, also known as King Rama IX, was born on December 5, 1927.
The King was born at Mount Auburn Hospital while his father, Prince Mahidol, was studying medicine at Harvard University.
The family lived nearby during that time. This square, officially named in 2019, honours the King’s birthplace and the early part of his life in the United States.
Although the space is small, it carries deep meaning for many. There is a sign with the King’s name in both English and Thai, along with a plaque explaining his background. The area is surrounded by trees and old red-brick buildings, giving it a peaceful atmosphere.
King Bhumibol reigned for 70 years, making him the longest-serving monarch in Thai history. He was deeply loved by the Thai people and worked on many projects to help the country develop, especially in rural areas.
His ideas and actions had a lasting impact on Thailand’s society and economy.
For Thai people visiting the square, it is a meaningful place to stop and remember the King’s life and his connection to the United States.
For Americans, it’s a unique part of local history—one that shows how people from different parts of the world can be linked in unexpected ways.
The square may be simple, but it serves as a bridge between two countries and as a quiet tribute to a leader who started life in Cambridge and went on to guide a nation.