PostWar Charm to PR Strategy: Why Thailand Is Known as the Land of Smiles

Was it an organic reflection of Thai culture—or the result of a clever public relations campaign?
Historians and cultural commentators often point to two major origins.
The first traces back to the years following World War II. As more Western visitors began arriving in the Kingdom, language barriers made communication difficult. Many Thais, unable to speak English, would simply respond with a smile.
According to renowned writer and former Prime Minister Kukrit Pramoj, foreigners were so taken with this warm gesture that they began referring to it as the “Siamese Smile.”
The second, more institutionalized origin came in the 1960s.
During this period, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sarit Thanarat, Thailand launched its first national economic development plan. As part of its strategy to boost tourism, the government adopted the slogan “Siam, the Land of Smiles.”
The phrase was heavily promoted through international travel magazines and public campaigns, painting a picture of a friendly and welcoming nation eager to host foreign travelers.
Whether born out of cultural instinct or strategic branding, the smile became a powerful national symbol. Today, it continues to represent Thailand’s famed hospitality and remains one of the most enduring images associated with the country.
So, was the “Land of Smiles” title a brilliant marketing move—or simply an authentic reflection of Thai nature? Perhaps it’s a bit of both.