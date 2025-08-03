PostWar Charm to PR Strategy: Why Thailand Is Known as the Land of Smiles

Was it an organic reflection of Thai culture—or the result of a clever public relations campaign?



Historians and cultural commentators often point to two major origins.



The first traces back to the years following World War II. As more Western visitors began arriving in the Kingdom, language barriers made communication difficult. Many Thais, unable to speak English, would simply respond with a smile.

According to renowned writer and former Prime Minister Kukrit Pramoj, foreigners were so taken with this warm gesture that they began referring to it as the “Siamese Smile.”



The second, more institutionalized origin came in the 1960s.



During this period, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sarit Thanarat, Thailand launched its first national economic development plan. As part of its strategy to boost tourism, the government adopted the slogan “Siam, the Land of Smiles.”