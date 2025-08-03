How the Thai Royal Fashion Embraced Western Style in the 1800s

But in the late 1800s, Thai royal fashion took a surprising turn—blending local tradition with Western influence in a way that continues to shape cultural fashion today.





One of the most iconic outcomes of this fusion was the “ham-sleeved” blouse. This style emerged during the reign of King Rama V (King Chulalongkorn), a monarch known for modernizing Siam and strengthening diplomatic ties with the West.





Inspired by Victorian-era Europe and even the Russian imperial courts, the ham-sleeved blouse featured a tightly cinched waist, ornate lace detailing, and dramatically puffed sleeves that tapered at the wrist. The look mirrored the fashion trends of the late 19th century, but it wasn’t merely an imitation.