But did you know that the classic color of Thai tea doesn’t come from the tea itself?

Traditionally, Thai tea was brewed using Ceylon tea, which has a natural beige-brown tint. Over time, to make the drink more visually appealing, manufacturers started adding artificial food coloring—most commonly a synthetic dye known as Sunset Yellow FCF.

This food dye is what gives Thai tea its signature orange glow. However, Sunset Yellow is not without controversy. It’s banned in the UK and several parts of Europe due to health concerns.



Studies have linked the dye to increased hyperactivity in children, prompting stricter food regulations in those regions.



In fact, a British study suggested that up to 30% of ADHD cases could potentially be prevented if synthetic food dyes like Sunset Yellow were eliminated from everyday foods and drinks.