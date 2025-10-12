Thailand’s PM who penned novels and stepped onto the big screen

When Mom Rajawongse Kukrit Pramoj assumed the premiership in 1975, he brought more than political ambition. He carried with him the weight of history, the pen of a novelist, and the poise of a man who once shared a screen with Marlon Brando.

Kukrit Pramoj was born on April 20, 1911, in Sing Buri. He was educated in England, attending Trent College and later reading Philosophy, Politics and Economics at The Queen’s College, Oxford. After returning to Siam, his path wove seamlessly among banking, journalism and politics.

By the 1950s, Kukrit was already making his mark in literature and journalism. He founded the newspaper Siam Rath, where many of his essays, serials and commentaries appeared.

His best-known novel Four Reigns (Si Phaendin) is a sweeping chronicle of Thai society under four monarchs, told through the life of Mae Ploy, a court attendant.

He also published Many Lives (Lai Chiwit), Red Bamboo (Phai Daeng), and an array of short stories, essays and cultural critiques. His writing was underpinned by reflections on morality, impermanence, and social change, expressed with humour, sharpness and a humanist lens.