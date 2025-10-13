The birth of a thai textbook

The textbook was believed to be composed in the reign of King Narai (Ayutthaya), by Phra Horathibodi, a court astrologer and literatus. As per archival texts, Jindamanee was created as a manual for the royal prince to learn and master Thai from the earliest stages.

The name Jindamanee may be translated roughly as “Gem of the Mind,” signifying its role as a prized repository of language knowledge.

Its content was ambitious: it covered the Thai alphabet, tone marks, rules of combining sounds, vocabulary, orthography, numeric notation, methods of spelling, and even instruction in composing various poetic forms.

In later pages, Jindamanee discusses how to write khlon and chan (a classical Thai verse) and classifies different poetic metres.

Thus, Jindamanee was not merely an elementary primer, but also a compendium of literary technique — a “textbook for the aspiring court poet or civil official