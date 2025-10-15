Bangkok to Host Mega Diwali Celebration: Khlong Ong Ang and Phahurat Illuminated

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to host one of the largest Diwali celebrations outside of India with the “Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025.”
The vibrant 16-day event will take over the historic Khlong Ong Ang and Phahurat districts from 16 to 31 October 2025.
The festival will transform the areas into a joyous spectacle under the theme “Light Unites Us,” using light as a powerful symbol of hope, life, and the triumph over darkness, while celebrating the deep cultural friendship between Thailand and India.
Festival Highlights and Activities
Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a dazzling atmosphere, featuring elaborate light installations, Thai-Indian cultural performances, and a lively Bollywood-style parade.
The event promises continuous entertainment, including mini-concerts from famous artists and a range of special offers for tourists under the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Privilege 2025 programme.
Key activities planned for the festival include:
Bollywood Parade: A grand procession featuring statues of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to awaken faith and welcome success.
Artistic Transformation: Phahurat will be converted into a living art space with Art Walls and Art Street installations across eight locations in the area.
Cultural Demonstrations: Interactive stations offering henna painting, lantern painting, bead stringing, and woven fan making.
Indian Market: Stalls selling authentic Indian cuisine and merchandise.
Schedule Breakdown
Phahurat Area:
From 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM daily, 16–31 October, Phahurat will be brightened with exquisite decorative lighting and cutting-edge multimedia technology.
Cultural Shows (18–20 October): Daily showcases featuring four rounds of Thai-Indian cultural exchange performances, including the Atchakap Lamp Dance, the Lotus Lamp Dance, contemporary dance, and a unique fusion of classical (Bharatanatyam) and folk (Bihu – Assam) dance.
Grand Opening (19 October): The official ceremony will launch the “Happiness Troop” parade, followed by mini-concerts featuring popular artists such as Ja Nongpanee, Musketeers, Prang Prangthip, Mirrr, Meentra Intira, and ZANI.
Khlong Ong Ang (Canal):
From 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM daily, 16–31 October, the canal will be beautifully illuminated with multi-coloured lights reflecting on the water, adorned with Rangoli art and hundreds of lit Diyas lanterns—symbols of welcoming new beginnings.
Cultural Performances (16–20 October): Visitors can enjoy additional cultural acts on a secondary stage along the canal, adding to the festive glow of the evenings.