Bangkok to Host Mega Diwali Celebration: Khlong Ong Ang and Phahurat Illuminated

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to host one of the largest Diwali celebrations outside of India with the “Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025.”

The vibrant 16-day event will take over the historic Khlong Ong Ang and Phahurat districts from 16 to 31 October 2025.

The festival will transform the areas into a joyous spectacle under the theme “Light Unites Us,” using light as a powerful symbol of hope, life, and the triumph over darkness, while celebrating the deep cultural friendship between Thailand and India.