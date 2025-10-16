Bangkok Prepares for 'Eco-Friendly' Loy Krathong with Strict Safety Measures

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced its preparations for the Loy Krathong Festival 2568 (2025), confirming a major event with a dual focus on environmental conservation and public safety.
Taiwut Khankaew, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, detailed the plans following a preparatory meeting on Wednesday at Bangkok City Hall.
He revealed a significant emphasis on "Eco-Friendly Loy Krathong," urging city residents to use krathongs made only from natural, biodegradable materials.
The Deputy Permanent Secretary stressed the need for rigorous safety protocols, including strict control over fireworks, firecrackers, and sky lanterns.
He announced plans to increase the number of security measures at the event site, including:
The meeting saw full attendance from representatives of both internal and external agencies, including those who will support the safety effort, such as the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Tourist Police.
Tasks were formally assigned to BMA agencies to integrate their work and resolve any issues experienced during previous events, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the public.
Event Details
The main festivities will take place on Wednesday, 5th November 2568, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, at the Rama VIII Bridge area on the Thonburi side (Bang Phlat District).
The event is set to showcase the preservation of Thai tradition while promoting sustainability. Activities will include:
The BMA is scheduled to hold an official press conference on the event on Wednesday, 29th October 2568, at 1:30 PM, at City Hall.