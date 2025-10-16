Bangkok Prepares for 'Eco-Friendly' Loy Krathong with Strict Safety Measures

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced its preparations for the Loy Krathong Festival 2568 (2025), confirming a major event with a dual focus on environmental conservation and public safety.

Taiwut Khankaew, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, detailed the plans following a preparatory meeting on Wednesday at Bangkok City Hall.

He revealed a significant emphasis on "Eco-Friendly Loy Krathong," urging city residents to use krathongs made only from natural, biodegradable materials.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary stressed the need for rigorous safety protocols, including strict control over fireworks, firecrackers, and sky lanterns.

He announced plans to increase the number of security measures at the event site, including: