TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is moving ahead with efforts to communicate the value of Thailand’s textile heritage and handicrafts internationally, as “Thai Traditional Fabrics” and “Chud Thai” are being prepared for consideration for inscription as intangible cultural heritage.

The consideration will take place at UNESCO’s 21st session from Monday (November 30, 2026) to Saturday (December 5, 2026) in the People’s Republic of China.

The fashion show is therefore an important step in displaying Thailand’s potential, expanding market opportunities and stimulating value-based tourism.

Jaruts Pinyokeerati said selecting local woven fabrics from across the country and redesigning them in a contemporary style would not only raise them to a luxury level, but also create genuine economic opportunities for communities.