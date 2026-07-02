TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is moving ahead with efforts to communicate the value of Thailand’s textile heritage and handicrafts internationally, as “Thai Traditional Fabrics” and “Chud Thai” are being prepared for consideration for inscription as intangible cultural heritage.
The consideration will take place at UNESCO’s 21st session from Monday (November 30, 2026) to Saturday (December 5, 2026) in the People’s Republic of China.
The fashion show is therefore an important step in displaying Thailand’s potential, expanding market opportunities and stimulating value-based tourism.
Jaruts Pinyokeerati said selecting local woven fabrics from across the country and redesigning them in a contemporary style would not only raise them to a luxury level, but also create genuine economic opportunities for communities.
Suriyon Sriorathaikul added that combining Thai craftsmanship with high-end jewellery is an important mechanism for attracting spending and adding value to the national economy.
Runway highlights: the charm of textiles from five regions
The fashion show presented more than 75 outfits, modelled by 25 well-known models, beauty queens and influencers, including Namphueng-Kanthira (Miss World Thailand 2026), Malai-Malaika (first runner-up, Miss World Thailand 2026), Mymint-Jiraphon (the 57th Miss Thailand), Saffron Maya Snook (Miss Global Thailand 2026) and Fluke Kalon.
The presentation was divided into five main sets that reflected their identities as follows:
North: Lamphun brocade and local cotton
Northeast: mudmee silk, Phrae Wa silk and Surin silk
Central region: gold brocade, silk and antique textiles
South: pateh cloth and batik
Finale: special Thai Traditional Fabrics designs by Petch Boutique
Special exhibition: Visitors can view the beauty of more than 50 Thai Traditional Fabrics fashion outfits used on the runway up close at an exhibition held from Thursday (July 2, 2026) to Sunday (July 5, 2026) at Siam Paragon shopping centre.