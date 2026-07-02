TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

THURSDAY, JULY 02, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

The TAT says Thai Traditional Fabrics and Chud Thai are being promoted internationally through a runway show designed to expand markets and support communities.

  • The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organized the fashion show to promote Thai textiles ahead of their consideration for UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list in 2026.
  • The event showcased over 75 contemporary outfits created from traditional woven fabrics from Thailand's five main regions, aiming to elevate them to a luxury level.
  • A key goal of the initiative is to create genuine economic opportunities for local communities and stimulate value-based tourism.
  • The show featured 25 prominent models and beauty queens, including Miss Universe 2023 runner-up Anntonia Porsild, to highlight the redesigned traditional fabrics.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is moving ahead with efforts to communicate the value of Thailand’s textile heritage and handicrafts internationally, as “Thai Traditional Fabrics” and “Chud Thai” are being prepared for consideration for inscription as intangible cultural heritage.

The consideration will take place at UNESCO’s 21st session from Monday (November 30, 2026) to Saturday (December 5, 2026) in the People’s Republic of China.

The fashion show is therefore an important step in displaying Thailand’s potential, expanding market opportunities and stimulating value-based tourism.

Jaruts Pinyokeerati said selecting local woven fabrics from across the country and redesigning them in a contemporary style would not only raise them to a luxury level, but also create genuine economic opportunities for communities.

TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

Suriyon Sriorathaikul added that combining Thai craftsmanship with high-end jewellery is an important mechanism for attracting spending and adding value to the national economy.

Runway highlights: the charm of textiles from five regions

The fashion show presented more than 75 outfits, modelled by 25 well-known models, beauty queens and influencers, including Namphueng-Kanthira (Miss World Thailand 2026), Malai-Malaika (first runner-up, Miss World Thailand 2026), Mymint-Jiraphon (the 57th Miss Thailand), Saffron Maya Snook (Miss Global Thailand 2026) and Fluke Kalon.

TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

The presentation was divided into five main sets that reflected their identities as follows:

North: Lamphun brocade and local cotton

  • They conveyed the charm of Lanna through elegant, refined colour tones.

Northeast: mudmee silk, Phrae Wa silk and Surin silk

  • The set reflected the power of wisdom blended seamlessly with contemporary design.

Central region: gold brocade, silk and antique textiles

  • The set revealed courtly elegance through exquisite new designs.

South: pateh cloth and batik

  • The set blended local pattern art and reflected cultural diversity.

Finale: special Thai Traditional Fabrics designs by Petch Boutique

  • Led by Anntonia Porsild (first runner-up, Miss Universe 2023), the finale featured special Thai Traditional Fabrics designs by Petch Boutique, with Anntonia wearing high jewellery to highlight the concept of Woven Forward.

Special exhibition: Visitors can view the beauty of more than 50 Thai Traditional Fabrics fashion outfits used on the runway up close at an exhibition held from Thursday (July 2, 2026) to Sunday (July 5, 2026) at Siam Paragon shopping centre.

TAT fashion show elevates regional Thai fabrics ahead of UNESCO review

The Nation Editorial Team

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