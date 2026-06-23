Thailand’s cabinet backs Ubon Ratchathani Geopark UNESCO status bid

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate Ubon Ratchathani Geopark for recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark, highlighting Sam Phan Bok and Cretaceous fossil sites.
The move is expected to raise the profile of tourism, attract academics from around the world and generate income for local communities.
Lalida Perisvivatana, deputy government spokesperson, said the Cabinet had approved the nomination of Ubon Ratchathani Geopark for recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, as proposed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
The proposal aims to raise Thailand’s geological, natural and cultural heritage to an international level.
Ubon Ratchathani Geopark covers about 1,829 square kilometres across four districts: Pho Sai, Si Mueang Mai, Khong Chiam and Sirindhorn.
Its international highlights include:
Thailand is scheduled to advance the nomination under UNESCO procedures as follows:
There are currently 229 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 50 countries worldwide.
Thailand has two recognised sites: Satun UNESCO Global Geopark and Khorat UNESCO Global Geopark.
Khon Kaen Geopark is under consideration.
Fully prepared and confident of meeting evaluation criteria
The deputy government spokesperson added that Ubon Ratchathani Geopark was ready in every aspect.
It has been established as a local geopark since 2011 and was upgraded to a Thailand Geopark in 2023.
It now has a coordination centre at Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Administrative Organisation, a clear management system and an emphasis on sustainable community participation.
This move onto the global stage will help increase international awareness and attract spending from tourism and academic research, creating circulating income and genuinely spreading development to the grassroots economy.