Thailand’s cabinet backs Ubon Ratchathani Geopark UNESCO status bid

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate Ubon Ratchathani Geopark for recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark, highlighting Sam Phan Bok and Cretaceous fossil sites.

The move is expected to raise the profile of tourism, attract academics from around the world and generate income for local communities.

Lalida Perisvivatana, deputy government spokesperson, said the Cabinet had approved the nomination of Ubon Ratchathani Geopark for recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, as proposed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The proposal aims to raise Thailand’s geological, natural and cultural heritage to an international level.