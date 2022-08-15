US actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash

Heche, 53, had been legally dead since Friday (August 12), though still with a heartbeat, and was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated, her representatives said.

"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,"

spokesperson Holly Baird said in a statement.

Heche's Mini Cooper sped out of control, plowed into a house and burst into flames on Aug. 5, leading to an agonizing hospital stay with increasingly grave messages from her family and representatives.

On Friday, one of her two sons, 19-year-old Homer Laffoon, issued a statement saying: "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom."

Heche, who starred in the movies "Donnie Brasco," "Wag The Dog" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer," struggled for decades with the fallout from a troubled childhood and was part of a groundbreaking same-sex couple in the 1990s.

Winner of a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her roles as identical twin sisters in the NBC soap opera "Another World," Heche starred in the 1998 adventure comedy "Six Days Seven Nights" with Harrison Ford and played alongside Demi Moore and Cher in the HBO TV movie "If These Walls Could Talk."

She became one half of Hollywood's most famous same-sex couple at the time when she dated comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres. Against the wishes of her studio, Heche came out publicly at the 1997 red carpet premiere for disaster movie "Volcano," taking DeGeneres along as her date.

The pair were together for more than three years before Heche ended the relationship.