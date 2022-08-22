Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Thai rapper Milli wows crowds in California again

Danupha "Milli" Khanatheerakul, the first Thai rapper to perform in Coachella, was brimming with joy when she was able to perform on an international stage for a second time.

On stage at the “Head in the Clouds” festival in Los Angeles, Milli kept the audience rapt by peppering her numbers with aerobics and children’s games like skipping rope.

However, the rapper burst into tears and began bowing to the audience when she heard her name being shouted out by the crowd.

“It was very hard. I just want to tell you that I was honoured that I came here, I was very happy when everyone sang and danced after me," she said.

She also thanked her fans for the opportunity to perform in California for a second time after Coachella in April, promising that she will never forget this experience.

Milli, 19, is following in the footsteps of Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, who became the first Thai to perform at the festival with her group Blackpink in 2019.

She launched her music career in 2019 after joining the second season of Workpoint TV’s "The Rapper".

A talented rapper in both Thai and English, Milli also dances and composes her own songs.

The "Head in the Clouds" festival is heading to Jakarta and Manila in December.

Published : August 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

