'Mission to wake Monkey God Hanuman' Adventure

InGroup Asia Co., Ltd., (INGROUP ASIA) together with Glom Immersive Theatre and Dream Space Gallery, today announced a new, immersive, children's theatre performance and invited all children to come and join in the show.

Kids in the audience will participate in the experience, joining the Monkey Guards and entering the rainforest through the mouth of the Hanuman statue.

They will be greeted by their guide, the wise Sage. The youngsters' task is to enlist the help of the beautiful singing Mermaid and the Pink Monkey, find a way through the miraculous magical maze and then wake the sleeping Hanuman.

The staging techniques are stunning, bringing the mysterious jungle world to life and unleashing children's imagination, as they will be working together with their monkey friends in the adventure.

"Wake Up, Hanuman!" is a new attempt unveiled by Glom Immersive Theatre founded in Chiang Mai, which aims to promote the development of children and youth through fun activities, developing their creativity, inspiring them and instilling a greater understanding of different cultures and identities.

The Glom Immersive Theatre creative team & INGROUP ASIA have invested hundreds of hours and a considerable budget- brainstorming and developing the ideas for more than 5 months to bring to life this adventure of Hanuman, inspired by tales from the Ramayana.