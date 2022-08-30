Wed, August 31, 2022

life

‘Pink Venom’ floods Thai social media as Blackpink, Lisa rule world

  • life
Blackpink's new music video "Pink Venom" is shattering records across the world – including in Thailand. The K-pop group’s first release since 2020’s “Lovesick Girls” features a stunning performance from Thailand’s Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) in a hip-hop outfit.

Released on August 19, the video racked up the highest-ever number of YouTube views in 24 hours with 90.4 million.

Meanwhile In Thailand, “Pink Venom” was surging on Thai Twitter and Facebook, according to analysis by Wisesight (Thailand).

As many as 68,141 messages related to the video were posted on Thai social media – 72.6 per cent by netizens and 27.4 per cent by brands.

Twitter users were its biggest fans, posting 49.1 per cent of messages, followed by Facebook users (45.1 per cent) and other social media (5.8 per cent).

Analysis showed that female netizens accounted for more than three-quarters (76.09 per cent) of messages about “Pink Venom”. Meanwhile, the video was most popular among the 18-24 age group, who posted 54.64 per cent of all messages.

Brands climbing aboard the “Pink Venom” bandwagon are mostly related to retail, e-commerce, department stores, media outlets, and food-and-beverage.

Brand operators pledged special Blackpink-themed merchandise and other offers if the music video reached so many million views. The pledges drew likes and shares from netizens, boosting the brands’ profiles.

Two Thai brands receiving the biggest online engagement from the trend are:

– Shoemaker Nanyang, which vowed to produce a special edition of black/pink-toned shoes if the music video hit 80 million views in 24 hours. That pledge received more than 100,000 interactions from netizens, Wisesight said.

– IT product distributor Advice vowed to hand out sets of computer and gaming equipment in black-pink colours if the video reached 100 million views in 48 hours. That promise gained over 80,000 interactions.

Meanwhile, Jennie Blackpink’s decision to wear a black Manchester United shirt in the video has seen the item sell out online and in shops across the world. Marketing experts have called the move a win-win strategy between entertainment and sports.

Published : August 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

