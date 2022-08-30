‘Pink Venom’ floods Thai social media as Blackpink, Lisa rule world

Meanwhile In Thailand, “Pink Venom” was surging on Thai Twitter and Facebook, according to analysis by Wisesight (Thailand).

As many as 68,141 messages related to the video were posted on Thai social media – 72.6 per cent by netizens and 27.4 per cent by brands.

Twitter users were its biggest fans, posting 49.1 per cent of messages, followed by Facebook users (45.1 per cent) and other social media (5.8 per cent).

Analysis showed that female netizens accounted for more than three-quarters (76.09 per cent) of messages about “Pink Venom”. Meanwhile, the video was most popular among the 18-24 age group, who posted 54.64 per cent of all messages.