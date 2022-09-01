BlackPink’s Lisa: MTV award highly meaningful to me

The song became the most viewed video by a solo artist in a single day in YouTube history, notching up a whopping 73.6 million views in a mere 24 hours of its release. It went on to become the sixth most viewed video in the world in 24 hours, being beaten only by three other videos by Asian artists, one by K-pop superstars BTS and two previously by BlackPink.

The awards, also known as the VMAs, are held by cable channel MTV to honour the best in music videos. This year’s event was held at Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Lisa thanked MTV for a “wonderful night” at the event and expressed gratefulness to her fans for their “encouragement”.

She trumped other nominated K-pop artists, including Itzy, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Twice and BTS.

Apart from being the first solo K-pop artist to win such a honour, this was also the first time Lisa and her other BlackPink bandmates performed at a US awards show.