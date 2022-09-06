Blackpink becomes the first music act to top 80m YouTube subscribers
K-pop girl group Blackpink has made YouTube history by becoming the first music act with 80 million subscribers. They were also the first music act to amass 70 million subscribers in November 2021.
Already the top music act on the platform, the quartet started their channel six years ago, when they made their debut. On Monday, they reached 80 million milestones.
Last month, fellow K-pop mega band BTS crossed the 70-million subscriber mark, overtaking Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who is inching towards the mark with 69.9 million subscribers currently.
Fourth on the list is American DJ and producer Marshmello, followed by American rapper Eminem, British singer Ed Sheeran and American singers Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Katy Perry.
Blackpink will release their second album, Born Pink, on Sept 16 and embark on their world tour at the end of the year.
The first single from it, Pink Venom, dropped on Aug 19 and its music video also broke records on YouTube by receiving 90.4 million views within 24 hours. It is currently tagged “#1 On Trending For Music” on YouTube, with close to 255 million views and counting.
The Straits Times
Asia News Network
