Thailand ranks second in the world for most Tweets about K-Content in 2022

Kim YeonJeong , Head of Global K-Pop & K-Content Partnerships at Twitter, said "K-Pop communities on Twitter are passionate and we're now seeing that strong culture of fandom growing and including a wide variety of K-Content. Fans from around the world are leading the globalisation of K-Content by joining in related conversations on Twitter in real time. Wherever you are, whatever you're watching, people are able to talk about it on Twitter."

While seven of the top 10 countries Tweeting the most about K-Content are from Asia - including Thailand which is ranked second in the world - countries such as the US, Brazil, UK Mexico, Canada, France, Vietnam, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, and Peru are joining in K-Content-related conversations globally.

Helping to drive global interest in K-Content has been the cross-over of K-Pop stars. For example, the appearance of K-Pop stars Kim Sejeong of Business Proposal, Lee Junho of The Red Sleeve, Lee Jieun (IU) of Broker and Ok Taecyeon of Hansan led to a surge in related Tweets among fans around the world.