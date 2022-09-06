Thailand ranks second in the world for most Tweets about K-Content in 2022
From K-Pop to K-Dramas, K-Movies, webtoons and more, Twitter is where the K-Content conversations are happening. K-Content is now global with countries in Europe, North America and even Peru being amongst the top 20 countries Tweeting the most about K-Content so far this year.
Kim YeonJeong , Head of Global K-Pop & K-Content Partnerships at Twitter, said "K-Pop communities on Twitter are passionate and we're now seeing that strong culture of fandom growing and including a wide variety of K-Content. Fans from around the world are leading the globalisation of K-Content by joining in related conversations on Twitter in real time. Wherever you are, whatever you're watching, people are able to talk about it on Twitter."
While seven of the top 10 countries Tweeting the most about K-Content are from Asia - including Thailand which is ranked second in the world - countries such as the US, Brazil, UK Mexico, Canada, France, Vietnam, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, and Peru are joining in K-Content-related conversations globally.
Helping to drive global interest in K-Content has been the cross-over of K-Pop stars. For example, the appearance of K-Pop stars Kim Sejeong of Business Proposal, Lee Junho of The Red Sleeve, Lee Jieun (IU) of Broker and Ok Taecyeon of Hansan led to a surge in related Tweets among fans around the world.
The K-Drama Our Beloved Summer recorded the most Tweets on the day BTS V's soundtrack Christmas Tree was released while K-Dramas based on webtoons, such as All of Us Are Dead and Our Beloved Summer, led to conversations about both the dramas and original webtoons.
In Thailand, Twenty Five Twenty One is the most Tweeted about K-Dramas so far this year with Snowdrop and Business Proposal second and third respectively.
Globally, the most Tweeted about K-Movie in the world so far this year is Broker. The movie drew attention with actor Song Kangho, who won the best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival, making an appearance. K-Movies HUNT and The Witch: Part2. The Other One was the second and third most Tweeted about K-Movies in the world.
Infinity Communications