Lisa rocks the world with newest single ‘Rockstar’

FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2024

Music video featuring Bangkok’s vibrant Chinatown smashes records by garnering more than a million views in less than 30 minutes

“Rockstar”, the latest single from Thailand’s very own K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, crossed the 1 million views mark on YouTube in less than half an hour after its release on Friday.

As of press time, the views had gone beyond 7 million views. The video, showcasing Bangkok’s bright and bustling Chinatown at night, was released under Lisa’s own production firm LLOUD and is the third single to break records after “Lalisa” and “Money”.

Shot at several spots in Bangkok’s Chinatown area, such as Yaowarat Road, the New World Banglamphu shopping mall and a tattoo parlour, the video shows Lisa in a sexy black outfit demonstrating her rapping and singing skills in a song about Thai culture.

Behind this success was US record label RCA Records, with Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee as producers, Sean Bankhead as choreographer and Henry Schofield as director.

After K-pop band Blackpink’s contract was renewed with South Korea’s YG Entertainment last year, Lisa launched her own production company, LLOUD, in February this year. In April, she signed up with RCA Records as a solo artist and “Rockstar” is the first single released under the new banner.

 

