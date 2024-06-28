Lisa rocks the world with newest single ‘Rockstar’

“Rockstar”, the latest single from Thailand’s very own K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, crossed the 1 million views mark on YouTube in less than half an hour after its release on Friday.

As of press time, the views had gone beyond 7 million views. The video, showcasing Bangkok’s bright and bustling Chinatown at night, was released under Lisa’s own production firm LLOUD and is the third single to break records after “Lalisa” and “Money”.