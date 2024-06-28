German John Wick lookalike lands a role in Thai comedy film

The videos of Kalias shared on his wife’s TikTok account “Tuktiklife” drew several funny comments from Thai social-media users in May. Many of them said he looked very much like John Wick, while others joked that the hitman could be on a new mission in Thailand.

Nine short clips shared on the account showed the John Wick lookalike at different places in Thailand while making coffee, selling grilled cuttlefish, washing dishes, and visiting Bangkok’s Wat Arun in Thai traditional attire. The videos attracted views ranging from 106,000 to 4.7 million during that time.