'City of Film' set to drive Thai soft power strategy

"Under the plan, the city will be a one-stop service centre for film and creative industries. In addition, a theme park covering 640,000 square meters will be built to accommodate the film industry," he said, adding that some educational institutes will also provide relevant curricula and training.

Thailand recognized as one of the world's investment hubs for filmmaking, earned more than 6.6 billion baht ($192 million) from foreign filmmaking last year, the Thailand Film Office said.

To enhance films that promote Thailand's soft power, the Ministry of Culture has allocated a 30 million baht ($870,000) subsidy for each film or animation film project.

"We believe that the development of Thailand as a centre for filmmaking will also help promote other related industries, generate more employment and income and distribute wealth across regional areas," said Panidapa Suankaew, chief of the film business promotion section of Thailand Film Office.

Major target market

Nuanvan Daraswasdi, an expert in policy and strategy from the Ministry of Culture, said: "China is our major target market. We realized the fact when we participated in a major film festival in China years ago and surprisingly found that Chinese audiences are very interested in Thai films and TV dramas."

Chalermchatri Yukol, president of the Film and Series Subcommittee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, highlighted the strong connections between Thailand and China, including blood ties, friendship and fruitful collaboration in the film industry.

Apart from film production and investment, many education institutes offering film courses have Chinese sponsorship, he said. "Almost all the high-quality and affordable film equipment is made in China, which contributes a lot to a better future of our domestic film industry."

Shared blood ties foster the same empathy between audiences in both countries, he said. "We are also discussing with Chinese authorities, hoping to introduce more Thai films to Chinese audiences."

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network