Suga of BTS undergoes first questioning on drunk driving

“I am deeply sorry. I sincerely regret disappointing my fans and the public. I will cooperate with the investigation. Once again, I apologize,” said Suga once getting out of his car with a serious expression and bowing in front of reporters at the scene.

When questioned by reporters about why he did not go to the police station immediately after being caught on Aug. 6 and whether his claim of having only drunk one beer was true, Suga did not respond and instead entered the police station.

According to the police, Suga is accused of driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 6 in the Hanam-dong area of Yongsan District.