Lisa’s star shines bright at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Thailand’s very own K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban has made history by winning her second “Best K-pop” title at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday morning (Bangkok time).
Lisa, who clinched her first MTV VMA in 2022, said her latest single “Rockstar” released on June 28, marks her comeback as a solo artist since her first single “Lalisa” hit the charts on September 10, 2021.
Upon accepting the award, she thanked US record label RCA Records and her own production firm LLOUD for their support.
Lisa was nominated in four categories this year – Best K-pop, Best Editing, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography.
She also stunned the crowds at the awards, held in New York’s UBS Arena, with a high-energy, showstopping performance. Also performing were Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Le Sserafim, Shawn Mendes, Karol G and Eminem.