Lisa’s star shines bright at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Thailand’s very own K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban has made history by winning her second “Best K-pop” title at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday morning (Bangkok time).

Lisa, who clinched her first MTV VMA in 2022, said her latest single “Rockstar” released on June 28, marks her comeback as a solo artist since her first single “Lalisa” hit the charts on September 10, 2021.