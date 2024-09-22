Thousands of fans mourn the death of Channel 7 star Akkaphan

Fans flooded the Facebook page of Channel 7 with condolences after it announced the passing of one of its popular actors, Akkaphan “Om” Namart, on Sunday morning.
Channel 7 announced Akkaphan had passed away peacefully at the age of 39.
The post did not specify the cause of the death. Akkaphan was diagnosed with cardiac cancer in 2022. He underwent an operation in January last year.
The post on his demise drew over 384,000 reactions, received over 37,900 condolence messages and was shared over 63,000 times.
He started his acting career with Channel 3 before switching to Channel 7.
He won a Golden TV award for best supporting actor for the “Phra Chan Lai Phayak” (the moon with tiger stripes) series.
He later got the leading role in several series, including “Hitech maid”, “Thaviphop” (Dual-verses) and “Beloved Navy”. His role in “Thaviphop” brought him much fame.