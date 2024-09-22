Thousands of fans mourn the death of Channel 7 star Akkaphan

Fans flooded the Facebook page of Channel 7 with condolences after it announced the passing of one of its popular actors, Akkaphan “Om” Namart, on Sunday morning.

Channel 7 announced Akkaphan had passed away peacefully at the age of 39.

The post did not specify the cause of the death. Akkaphan was diagnosed with cardiac cancer in 2022. He underwent an operation in January last year.

The post on his demise drew over 384,000 reactions, received over 37,900 condolence messages and was shared over 63,000 times.

