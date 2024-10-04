Thai pop stars to invade Seoul this weekend

More than 20 Thai pop artists will showcase Thailand’s soft power at South Korea’s “Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2024: T-pop Story”, being held to mark 65 years of bilateral ties.

The event, set to take place at Cheonggyecheon Plaza in Seoul this weekend (October 5-6), aims to introduce Thai pop music and culture to locals and foreigners in South Korea.

The Thai Embassy in Seoul, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Creative Economy Agency, and private partners, has organised this annual event for the ninth time.

Attendees can expect fun-filled performances by Thai pop stars including Seya & Miya, Zom Marie, DJ Botcash, Ally, and 4Eve, said Ambassador Tanee Sangrat.

The fest will also feature more than 30 booths selling Thai food, handicrafts and other items showcasing Thai soft power. Participants include Central Group, The Mall Group, Malee, ICONSIAM, Thai Airways International, Thai AirAsia X, Singha, Leo, Spy Wine Cooler and CPF.

Tanee said last year more than 1.6 million South Koreans visited Thailand, making them the third largest arrivals in the kingdom. Apart from Bangkok, South Koreans also enjoy visiting Chiang Mai and Koh Samui.

He said he hopes the festival will encourage more South Koreans to visit the kingdom to experience Thai culture first-hand.

Meanwhile, some 379,000 Thais visit South Korea annually.