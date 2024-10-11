Mascot ‘Butterbear’ to thrill fans at first ‘Fam Meeting’

The advertisment for the first fam meeting of much-loved Coffee Beans by Dao mascot “Butterbear” went viral among netizens on Thursday, although some fans complained that ticket prices were ridiculously expensive.
According to Butterbear.th Facebook page on Wednesday, the “Butterbear’s 1st Fam Meeting: Adventure Awaits!” will take place at MGI Hall of Bravo BKK shopping mall in the capital’s Huai Khwang district on November 9-10.
Tickets are priced at 1,900, 2,900, 3,500, 3,900, 4,900 and 5,900 baht per person. Live streaming tickets for attending the event virtually will also be available at 890 baht per person.
Ticket sales are scheduled to kick off at 10am (Thailand time) on October 20 on the Thai Ticket Major website.
Netizens’ comments were split, with most netizens believing that the ticket prices were reasonable and would sell out. However, others pointed out that the prices were as high as those for concerts by South Korean artists.
They suggested the event organisers reduce the number of guests and the special effects on stage, so ticket prices would be more affordable.
Butterbear has become famous among Thais and foreigners, mostly Chinese and South Korean, thanks to her cuteness.
The Thai dessert shop at Emsphere shopping mall in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong neighbourhood is often packed on the weekends with visitors desperate to catch a 30-second opportunity to take selfies with the furry doll.
The mascot began drawing attention in May, and has about 500,000 followers on Instagram, 200,000 followers on Facebook, 137,000 on YouTube and 12,500 on X.
The Tourism Authority chose Butterbear for its mascot marketing under the campaign “Suk Than Thee Kub Mee Noei” (“Instant happiness with Butterbear”) which ran in July and August this year. The campaign’s adventure of the Thai dessert outlet mascot and Thai actor Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat was well received by netizens.