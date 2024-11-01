Thai jazz legends unite in honour of King Rama IX in HM Blues concert

The Nation Group, in collaboration with top government and private organisations, will hold the “HM Blues” concert to celebrate the musical genius of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who composed many treasured jazz pieces.
The concert will feature performances by both combined and big band ensembles from Rangsit University’s RSU Jazz Orchestra under the baton of Assoc Prof Den Euprasert, dean of the university’s Conservatory of Music and Silpathorn Prize winner.
Renowned vocalists will also take the stage including Saovanit “Gob” Navapan, Paiboonkiat “Pun” Kiewkaew, Jirasak “Maew” Panpoom, Fonpa “May” Pramoj na Ayudhya and Kuljira “Oi” Thongkham.
Apart from honouring the musical brilliance of beloved King Rama IX, the concert also aims to promote Thai jazz and inspire young people to appreciate it as a historically significant genre of modern music.
All proceeds will go to the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music and Rangsit University’s Conservatory of Music to support education in music.
The concert will be held on December 4 from 7 to 9pm at Aksra Theatre, King Power. Tickets are priced at 1,500, 2,000 and 2,500 baht and will be available soon at Thai Ticket Major
(www.thaiticketmajor.com).