Thai jazz legends unite in honour of King Rama IX in HM Blues concert

The Nation Group, in collaboration with top government and private organisations, will hold the “HM Blues” concert to celebrate the musical genius of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who composed many treasured jazz pieces.

The concert will feature performances by both combined and big band ensembles from Rangsit University’s RSU Jazz Orchestra under the baton of Assoc Prof Den Euprasert, dean of the university’s Conservatory of Music and Silpathorn Prize winner.