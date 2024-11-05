Lisa teaches dancing to children on TV show

Lisa appeared a little nervous while talking to the host, saying she had taught people before, but not children. She got more excited after greeting her students, mostly from elementary schools.
The students asked Lisa a lot of questions, such as how do I know that you are the real Lisa, how did you become famous, and will other members of K-pop band Blackpink come to see us?
She advised her students to set up a “Lisa’s Group” band, and offered three courses – dressing, dancing, and shooting music videos – to give the band an image.
Lisa took many hours to teach dancing based on her latest single “Rockstar” to the children, as they were not able to follow her steps at some points. However, she did her best to make sure her students will be happy and will not regret taking a dance class with her.
A student representative told the TV host after the dancing class that Lisa was a wonderful person and one of the best teachers, while hoping to meet her again.