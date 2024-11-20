Why are Yale students taking K-pop classes?

Seventeen-year-old student Greta Garrison echoed similar sentiments, noting her limited exposure to K-pop before the course.

“In middle school and high school, I was one of the only Asian people in the class, and there was one other person,” Garrison said. “She and I bonded by listening to Asian music, and we would share our playlists on Spotify. We listened to some K-pop through that, and that was my only introduction.”

The class exceeded Garrison’s expectations, particularly in its detailed approach.

“I was expecting more of a broad overview of different types of music, but I think it’s cool that we delve specifically into the New Wave genre and K-pop,” Garrison said. “It makes it a lot easier to see how different genres are related, and also how there can be big differences in fan bases and how music is received based on how it is marketed.”

For some students, the class offers a chance to connect their academic and personal interests.

“The main reason why I wanted to take this class is because I knew that as a medical student, I’m hoping to go to medical school, and I wanted to take a class where I could learn about culture while also being engaged in it,” said Teresa Lau, a first-year student studying molecular biology.

For 20-year-old student Zephyr Simus, who grew up in a Korean American household, the class provided an opportunity to explore his heritage.

“I had always been exposed to Korean pop music and media, but I never thought much about it,” Simus said. “This changed during my formative years in high school when I realized that K-pop and Korean media could help bridge the gap between my Korean and American sides. I decided to take Professor Kao’s K-pop class because I thought it would allow me to learn more about Korean music, culture and its global influence.”

Students shared positive feedback about the course, noting the insights they gained into K-pop’s multifaceted nature.

“Throughout the class, I’ve learned about the trainee process, the various subcultures among fanbases, and the way companies and idols interact with both the Korean government and their fans,” Ujda said.

“As for what I’ve gained from this class, I have that sense of community. Most of my friends growing up didn’t really listen to K-pop, so to see that everyone is engaged in K-pop -- not only for the music but for the history and impact -- gives me a sense of belonging,” Lau said.

Simus noted how the course reshaped his understanding of the genre.

“My perception of K-pop before taking the class was that it was a form of music, originally derived from classic pop, that used bright visuals, dreamlike sets and bold dance moves to attract viewers,” Simus said.

“But after taking the class, I now realize that K-pop music -- taking inspiration from classic reggae, British New Wave and classic ska music -- is a style that blends visuals, soundscapes and dance moves to promote Korean culture to the world.”

Kim Jae-heun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network