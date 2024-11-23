Bangkok gets Nintendo’s first authorised store in Southeast Asia

Fans of Nintendo, the large video gaming company in Japan, can now purchase games, consoles and other goods at the authorised store in Bangkok.

“Nintendo Authorised Store by Synnex” was officially opened at Siam Paragon shopping mall on Thursday.

 

A 356-square-metre store on the third storey highlights two zones to attract game enthusiasts in Thailand. The Experience Zone allows visitors to try more  than 60 games, such as Super Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda, Pikmin and Kirby. 

Visitors can purchase more than 350 Nintendo character-themed products at the Merchandise Zone, such as dolls, toys, figures and stationery. Video games, consoles and gaming gears are also available for purchase here. 

More items will be available at the store in the future, such as accessories and souvenirs in a bid to attract more visitors, Synnex said.

To celebrate the first Nintendo store in Thailand and Southeast Asia, special deals for gamers interested in the Nintendo Switch game console and its video games are being offered until Wednesday (November 27).

“With over 32 million gamers in Thailand, representing 47% of the population, we are confident that this new store will meet the needs of consumers and elevate their gaming experience," said Synnex (Thailand) CEO Sutida Mongkolsuthree.

