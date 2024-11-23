Bangkok gets Nintendo’s first authorised store in Southeast Asia

A 356-square-metre store on the third storey highlights two zones to attract game enthusiasts in Thailand. The Experience Zone allows visitors to try more than 60 games, such as Super Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda, Pikmin and Kirby.

Visitors can purchase more than 350 Nintendo character-themed products at the Merchandise Zone, such as dolls, toys, figures and stationery. Video games, consoles and gaming gears are also available for purchase here.

More items will be available at the store in the future, such as accessories and souvenirs in a bid to attract more visitors, Synnex said.



To celebrate the first Nintendo store in Thailand and Southeast Asia, special deals for gamers interested in the Nintendo Switch game console and its video games are being offered until Wednesday (November 27).