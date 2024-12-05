Beauty queen meets buffalo beauties on visit to Bangkok

Koh Muang Phet has become famous among netizens as the world’s largest and most expensive albino buffalo, fetching 18 million baht when he was sold earlier this year. Labubu, meanwhile, has become famous as a pygmy buffalo with serrated teeth similar to a Chinese art toy.
Labubu dipped her head in greeting to welcome Theilvig. The buffalo owner identified as Jay commented on the long-standing relationship between buffaloes and Thai people, confirming that these two animals, usually considered beasts of burden, are not being used in the agricultural sector or for consumption.
The Danish beauty told reporters she was impressed by the people, culture and food, especially Tom Yum Kung (spicy shrimp soup) and Pad Thai (stir-fried noodles) which are her favourites.
Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe 2024 during the final round in Mexico on November 17. Contestants from Nigeria and Mexico, Chidimma Adetshina and María Fernanda Beltrán, came second and third respectively.
Miss Thailand Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri came fourth in the competition, with Venezuelan Ileana Márquez in fifth.