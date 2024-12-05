Nation Group celebrates King Rama IX’s musical genius with ‘HM Blues’

The concert at Aksra Theatre in Bangkok celebrated the musical genius of King Rama IX, who composed numerous treasured jazz pieces.
All proceeds from the evening will go to the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music and Rangsit University’s Conservatory of Music to support music education.
The event featured a concert performed by the RSU Jazz Orchestra, led by the conservatory’s dean, Den Yooprasert. Also on stage were Thai singers Saovanit “Gob” Navapan, Paiboonkiat “Pun” Kiewkaew, Jirasak “Maew” Panpoom, Fonpa “May” Pramoj na Ayudhya and Kuljira “Oi” Thongkham.
“Nation Group hosted the ‘HM Blues’ concert to honour and commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s birthday on December 5, which is also Thai National Day and Father’s Day,” said Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.
“Nation Group was proud to present royal compositions by King Rama IX to all generations,” he added.
The evening’s highlights included royal compositions such as “Love at Sundown”, “Magic Beams”, “Echo”, “A Love Story”, “Blue Day”, “Friday Night Rag”, “HM Blues”, “Still On My Mind” and “Old Fashioned Melody”.
International classics aired at the concert included “What a Difference a Day Makes”, “It Had to Be You”, “On the Sunny Side of the Street”, and “Fly Me to the Moon”.