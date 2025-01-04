Cosplay thrives, inspiring businesses and boosting Japan\'s pop culture scene

Cosplaying is becoming ever more popular. Once treated as only a pastime for enthusiasts, it is gaining ground, with cosplaying events taking place in various parts of the country.

In late September, many cosplayers – often called “layers” in Japan – gathered in Chiba at the Tokyo Game Show, one of the largest video game expos in Japan.

Among the cosplayers was a 32-year-old company employee living in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, who comes from the United States. She made the costume and props on her own, turning herself into a character from the popular video game series “Danganronpa.” She posed for photos at the request of expo attendees.

At first, I felt shy, but now I find it fun to have people take photos of me as my favourite character, she said.

Several hundreds of thousands of cosplayers are believed be to living throughout the country. Many of them have other jobs and just cosplay for fun. In recent years, local governments, shopping malls and other entities have organised an increasing number of cosplaying events, such as the World Cosplay Summit held in Aichi Prefecture every year, in a bid to attract tourists and young people.

Hacosta Inc., an event operation company in Osaka, organizes cosplaying events that take place over a total of 100 days every year and draw about 200,000 people.

There’s an increasing number of activities by young people to support their ‘fave’ layer. Many people don’t cosplay themselves but come to the events to meet the layers, said a Hacosta employee in charge of cosplaying events.