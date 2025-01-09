Blackpink’s Lisa designs Thai tea drink for Erewhon

Thailand’s very own K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban is collaborating with California-based luxury grocer Erewhon to introduce a signature drink that highlights Thailand’s uniqueness.
Lisa’s “Thai Up the World” drink is a reimagined take on the classic Thai iced tea that blends Thai tradition with modern wellness culture.
The ingredients include Just Iced Tea Original Black Tea, Clover Sonoma organic heavy cream, organic maple, vanilla, and ARMRA Colostrum. The last one is a nutrient-packed form of milk produced by cows immediately after giving birth and is said to aid immunity, gut health, metabolism, and skin radiance, among other benefits.
Costing $11 or 380 baht per cup, “Thai Up the World” might seem steep compared to traditional Thai tea that goes for 30 to 100 baht in Thailand. However, Lisa’s drink, which is available at Erewhon until February 7, is on the economical side of the store’s other collaborative drinks, which cost from $15 to $22.
Erewhon is a luxury supermarket that was first established in 1966 but reached its peak of popularity when Tony and Josephine Antoci acquired the business in 2011. They rapidly accelerated its growth with the launch of the “Tonic Bar”, a dedicated section for organic smoothies, with best-selling beverages including the “Coconut Cloud Smoothie”.
Other celebrities who have released signature smoothies include Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry and Sabrina Carpenter.