Phuket set to rock as electronic dance music festival kicks off

The world renowned electronic dance music festival, “Electric Daisy Carnival”, will be held in Thailand for the first time at Boat Avenue Lakefront, Phuket province, from Friday until Sunday.
The three-day EDC Thailand 2025 features over 90 of the world’s leading DJs who will be turning Phuket into the Ibiza of Asia, according to the event’s licensee, Billions EDC Ltd.
Electronic dance music fans can dance until they drop to the tunes created by The Chainsmokers, Skrillex, Afrojack, Illenium, Fisher, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Subtronics, Rezz, Yellow Claw, Crankdat, SayMyName, Dimension, Wooli, Hamdi, Dabin, Armnhmr, Level Up, and TOKiMONSTA.
Five music stages will showcase the latest technology in lasers, lighting, special effects, and fireworks, the organisers said.
Billions EDC estimated that several thousands of Thai and foreign music fans would participate in the event, and help make Phuket a new musical landmark in Asia.
EDC Thailand 2025 will be held at Boat Avenue Lakefront, Soi Cherngtalay 2, Choeng Thale subdistrict in Phuket’s Thalang district. Parking space for 2,500 vehicles is available at PTT gas station (Pasak branch).
Motorists have been advised to avoid Ban Don – Cherngtalay and Si Sunthon roads, as well as nearby soi roads from noon until midnight from January 17-19, to avoid getting caught in congestion because of the high numbers of concert-goers.