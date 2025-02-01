Thailand\'s cultural wave hits international shores

Thai pop music (T-Pop) is making significant strides on the global music scene, bolstering Thailand's soft power and opening up lucrative business opportunities.
Artists such as Jeff Satur, 4Eve, Bus, and Pixxie are leading this "Thai Music Wave", capturing the attention of international audiences.
Notapol Srichomkwan, industry figure and vice-president of the Music Industry Development Subcommittee and chief executive of SpicyDisc Company Ltd, highlighted the impressive progress made by Thai artists in 2024, with appearances at prominent international music festivals.
These performances not only showcase individual talent but demonstrate the growing influence of the Thai music industry on a global scale. Thai acts have performed at festivals such as SXSW Sydney, Baybeats Music Festival in Singapore, AXEAN Festival in Indonesia, and One Music Camp in Japan, gaining recognition in established music markets.
The appeal of T-Pop lies in its unique blend of cultural identity, creativity, and emotionally resonant performances across diverse genres. From pop, hip-hop, and rock to traditional Luk Thung and Mor Lam, Thai artists are presenting their distinct style in a contemporary and engaging manner.
Artists like Jeff Satur, known for his genre-bending music, and hip-hop artist Milli, who delivers meaningful lyrics, are captivating listeners with their unique approaches. Girl groups like 4Eve, with their dynamic performances, and rising stars like Bus are also gaining traction. Even traditional artists like Lam Yai Hai Thong Kham are finding success both at home and abroad.
This diverse and creative output is a testament to the potential of Thai artists and the Thai music industry to penetrate the global market. The growing international interest in T-Pop is creating new opportunities for Thai musicians. Artists like Pyra, who performed at Burning Man and won an NME Award, and girl groups like Pixxie, who are attracting attention from Chinese festival organisers, demonstrate the potential for sustained growth in the international music market.
To capitalise on this momentum, organisations like the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) are working to support the continued growth of T-Pop.
Such initiatives as the Music Exchange project, which facilitates international performances and networking opportunities, are helping Thai artists reach wider audiences.
Notapol emphasised the importance of such projects in overcoming barriers faced by artists and labels. He also stresses the need for ongoing support, including improvements to copyright law and the development of a strong domestic market, to ensure the long-term success of Thai music on the global stage.