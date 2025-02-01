Thailand\'s cultural wave hits international shores

Thai pop music (T-Pop) is making significant strides on the global music scene, bolstering Thailand's soft power and opening up lucrative business opportunities.

Artists such as Jeff Satur, 4Eve, Bus, and Pixxie are leading this "Thai Music Wave", capturing the attention of international audiences.

Notapol Srichomkwan, industry figure and vice-president of the Music Industry Development Subcommittee and chief executive of SpicyDisc Company Ltd, highlighted the impressive progress made by Thai artists in 2024, with appearances at prominent international music festivals.

These performances not only showcase individual talent but demonstrate the growing influence of the Thai music industry on a global scale. Thai acts have performed at festivals such as SXSW Sydney, Baybeats Music Festival in Singapore, AXEAN Festival in Indonesia, and One Music Camp in Japan, gaining recognition in established music markets.