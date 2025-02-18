Thailand takes centre stage in a spiritual journey

Thai actors Patravadi Mejudhon and Dom Hetrakul bring authentic perspectives to the series. Patravadi, playing Sritala, views her role as an opportunity to showcase Thai culture: "Thailand, it's all about the trees, the leaves, the monkeys, the everything!"

Dom, cast as spa manager Pornchai, emphasises how the show explores the nuances of Thai hospitality and service culture, noting that the Thai style is flexible in its approach to guest relations.

The new season stands apart from its predecessors by delving deeper into spirituality, a theme that resonates strongly with Thailand's cultural identity.

Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon Ratliff, praised the local cast and crew's hospitality, whilst Isaacs noted that their fictional family unit “is completely different than any other family that has been on the show before.”

The production extensively showcases Thailand's diverse landscapes, from luxurious resorts to spiritual sanctuaries, creating what the cast describes as a perfect backdrop for the series' exploration of wealth, privilege, and cultural intersection.

The show's commitment to authenticity is evident in its integration of Thai culture, with both Western and Thai cast members highlighting the genuine cultural exchange that occurred both on and off camera.

As “The White Lotus” has welcomed viewers to its Thai resort, the series promises to deliver its trademark mix of sharp social commentary and compelling drama, this time infused with the unique spiritual and cultural elements that make Thailand distinctive.

With its exploration of Eastern spirituality, family dynamics, and the complexities of cross-cultural interactions, the third season appears poised to offer viewers another unforgettable chapter in the acclaimed series.

