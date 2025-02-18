Thailand takes centre stage in a spiritual journey

The acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus” is back for a highly anticipated third season with Thailand as the exotic backdrop.
The new series, which comes with the intriguing tagline “What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand”, explores themes of spirituality whilst weaving Thai culture into its signature blend of drama and social commentary.
Creator Mike White’s latest instalment features a stellar ensemble cast, including returning favourite Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, alongside newcomers Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, and celebrated Thai artists Lek Patravadi Mejudhon, Dom Hetrakul and pop princess Lalisa Manoban.
In exclusive interviews a few days before the premiere launch in Bangkok, the cast shared their transformative experiences during the six-month filming period in Thailand.
Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratliff, was particularly moved by the country's spiritual essence. "The simplicity and happiness amongst the individuals within Thailand was fascinating to me,” he reflected, noting the distinctive gentleness and lack of aggression in Thai culture.
Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola, who portray Piper and Lochlan Ratliff respectively, found themselves captivated by Phang Nga Bay’s dramatic beauty, which serves as one of the series’ stunning locations. Their extended stay in Thailand offered unique insights into the intersection of tradition and modernity, with Hook particularly intrigued by the juxtaposition of ancient spirituality and contemporary life.
For Parker Posey, cast as Victoria Ratliff, the experience brought unexpected challenges. “We were going from a concrete jungle in Los Angeles to a real jungle,” she revealed, describing encounters with friendly wildlife and the amusing harmony between the animals and local people.
Rothwell, reprising her role as Belinda from season one, was captivated by Thailand's focus on food and wellness. This season, Belinda reportedly explores a romantic subplot, adding new dimensions to the beloved spa manager’s character arc.
Like Posey, Rothwell experienced the realities of filming in a jungle environment, recounting amusing interruptions from local wildlife that occasionally disrupted the shoot. The production team even resorted to 'quieting the frogs' to capture perfect takes.
Thai actors Patravadi Mejudhon and Dom Hetrakul bring authentic perspectives to the series. Patravadi, playing Sritala, views her role as an opportunity to showcase Thai culture: "Thailand, it's all about the trees, the leaves, the monkeys, the everything!"
Dom, cast as spa manager Pornchai, emphasises how the show explores the nuances of Thai hospitality and service culture, noting that the Thai style is flexible in its approach to guest relations.
The new season stands apart from its predecessors by delving deeper into spirituality, a theme that resonates strongly with Thailand's cultural identity.
Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon Ratliff, praised the local cast and crew's hospitality, whilst Isaacs noted that their fictional family unit “is completely different than any other family that has been on the show before.”
The production extensively showcases Thailand's diverse landscapes, from luxurious resorts to spiritual sanctuaries, creating what the cast describes as a perfect backdrop for the series' exploration of wealth, privilege, and cultural intersection.
The show's commitment to authenticity is evident in its integration of Thai culture, with both Western and Thai cast members highlighting the genuine cultural exchange that occurred both on and off camera.
As “The White Lotus” has welcomed viewers to its Thai resort, the series promises to deliver its trademark mix of sharp social commentary and compelling drama, this time infused with the unique spiritual and cultural elements that make Thailand distinctive.
With its exploration of Eastern spirituality, family dynamics, and the complexities of cross-cultural interactions, the third season appears poised to offer viewers another unforgettable chapter in the acclaimed series.