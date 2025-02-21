Lisa reveals five alter-egos in comic book debut

Thailand’s very own K-pop princess has jumped into the comic book realm with the debut of her “Alter-ego: The Official Comic”.
Fans get to see a new side to Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal – or five new sides, to be precise – in a 56-page project inspired by her upcoming debut solo album, set for release under her own LLOUD record label on February 28.
The comic book shines a spotlight on five unique characters – Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni and Speedi – all different sides of the Thai star’s personality.
The visual story is brought to life by Japanese illustrator MinoMiyabi, who has helmed collaborations with artists like Gorillaz, Poppy and Yungblud.
Lisa is the latest artist to team up with comic publisher Zero Zero Entertainment, which has collaborated with everyone from Elvis Presley, Blondie and Weird Al Yankovic to K-pop group NCT 127.
Fans can pre-order “Alter-ego: The Official Comic”, priced 682 baht, at LalisaComics.com. The first issue is set to ship in March.
Meanwhile, as she accelerates into the solo phase of her career, the 27-year-old is clearly feeling the need for speed. The “Rockstar” artist recently purchased a new Ferrari Purosangue SUV for around 40 million baht, parking it next to the Ferrari 812 model that she bought last year. Her growing supercar collection also features a Porsche 911 GT3 RS that she picked up for around 25 million baht.
This has been a year of debuts for the Blackpink star, who makes her acting bow in the third season of “The White Lotus”, set in her home country of Thailand. Lisa plays Mook, a health coach for White Lotus resort guests, who may be hiding a secret. The series premiered earlier this week on HBO.