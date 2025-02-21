Lisa reveals five alter-egos in comic book debut

The comic book shines a spotlight on five unique characters – Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni and Speedi – all different sides of the Thai star’s personality.

The visual story is brought to life by Japanese illustrator MinoMiyabi, who has helmed collaborations with artists like Gorillaz, Poppy and Yungblud.

Lisa is the latest artist to team up with comic publisher Zero Zero Entertainment, which has collaborated with everyone from Elvis Presley, Blondie and Weird Al Yankovic to K-pop group NCT 127.

Fans can pre-order “Alter-ego: The Official Comic”, priced 682 baht, at LalisaComics.com. The first issue is set to ship in March.