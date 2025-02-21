\"Will You Marry Monk\" set to hit screens on March 6

It was co-produced by five major companies, namely Transformation Film, Black Dragon Entertainment, Prakotkarndee, Gear Head, and Nation Group (Thailand).
The film follows the chaotic journey of Luang Phi Pae, a strict Thai Buddhist monk. He receives news from his sister Aom living in Japan that she is getting married.
Luang Phi Pae is shocked but must travel across the sea to attend her wedding.
Accompanied by temple layman Ta Song and the mischievous temple kid Ueng, Luang Phi Pae arrives in Japan only to discover a shocking truth – Aom's fiancé Monk Chin is a Japanese monk with a mysterious past as a gangster.
While the love between Aom and Monk Chin may not be forbidden by the monastic community itself, a laywoman marrying a monk is certainly a social faux pas. Determined to prevent what he believes to be a disastrous union, Luang Phi Pae embarks on a hilarious mission, facing cultural clashes and comedic situations along the way.
Here are comments from actors who participated in the film:
Arak “Pae” Amornsupasiri, acting as “Luang Phi Pae”: I want to play a monk to change myself. Before the filming, I went to a Buddhist monastery in Chachoengsao province, which has strict principles, for many days. Actually, I wanted to stay longer, but I have not had much time.
Patara “Fae” Eksangkul, acting as “Monk Chin”: Difficulty in playing as a Japanese monk is language. I have studied Japanese and learned to speak Thai with a Japanese accent. It was difficult at first, but everything became easy when I got used to it.
Kornnaphat “Orm” Sethratanapong, acting as “Aom”: The casting was conducted in Japanese with a little Thai. All thanks to my mother who has Japanese skills, so I understand the role.
Jaturong Photharam, acting as “Boonsong”: I played in this film because of an interesting story which was filmed in Japan, and I also played with my friend, Jack Fanchan. Despite the dramatic storyline, there are also comedy parts.”
Chaleumpol “Jack” Tikumpornteerawong, acting as “Ueng”: This work was fun because I mostly work with Uncle Rong (Jaturong), who is a professional in comedy.
Tanapak “Ohm” Jongjaiphar, acting as “Tod”: Tod is the lackey of Boonsong and Ueng. No matter what happens, I just have to put it in. After reading the script, I thought that the role was not far from me.”
Film enthusiasts can watch Will You Marry Monk? at theatres near their home from March 6. To watch the first teaser trailer, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqZnQhznpZ8