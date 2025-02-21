\"Will You Marry Monk\" set to hit screens on March 6

Here are comments from actors who participated in the film:

Arak “Pae” Amornsupasiri, acting as “Luang Phi Pae”: I want to play a monk to change myself. Before the filming, I went to a Buddhist monastery in Chachoengsao province, which has strict principles, for many days. Actually, I wanted to stay longer, but I have not had much time.

Patara “Fae” Eksangkul, acting as “Monk Chin”: Difficulty in playing as a Japanese monk is language. I have studied Japanese and learned to speak Thai with a Japanese accent. It was difficult at first, but everything became easy when I got used to it.

Kornnaphat “Orm” Sethratanapong, acting as “Aom”: The casting was conducted in Japanese with a little Thai. All thanks to my mother who has Japanese skills, so I understand the role.

Jaturong Photharam, acting as “Boonsong”: I played in this film because of an interesting story which was filmed in Japan, and I also played with my friend, Jack Fanchan. Despite the dramatic storyline, there are also comedy parts.”

Chaleumpol “Jack” Tikumpornteerawong, acting as “Ueng”: This work was fun because I mostly work with Uncle Rong (Jaturong), who is a professional in comedy.

Tanapak “Ohm” Jongjaiphar, acting as “Tod”: Tod is the lackey of Boonsong and Ueng. No matter what happens, I just have to put it in. After reading the script, I thought that the role was not far from me.”

Film enthusiasts can watch Will You Marry Monk? at theatres near their home from March 6. To watch the first teaser trailer, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqZnQhznpZ8