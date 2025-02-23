\"Tee Yod 3\" secures copyright deal across Southeast Asia

Surachet Aussawaruanganan, CEO of M Studio, noted that the film copyright was sold out during the first day of the event in Germany on February 13-19.

“M Studio already closed copyright sales of Tee Yod 3 to all countries in Southeast Asia,” he said, “It is another Thai film that received a good response before the filming.”

He added that this achievement marks Thailand’s important step to promote horror films in the global market.