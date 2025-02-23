\"Tee Yod 3\" secures copyright deal across Southeast Asia

Surachet Aussawaruanganan, CEO of M Studio, noted that the film copyright was sold out during the first day of the event in Germany on February 13-19.
“M Studio already closed copyright sales of Tee Yod 3 to all countries in Southeast Asia,” he said, “It is another Thai film that received a good response before the filming.”
He added that this achievement marks Thailand’s important step to promote horror films in the global market.
Apart from Tee Yod 3, Surachet said M Studio’s Susan Khon Pen (Graveyard of the living), Mue Puen (The Last Shot) and other films have also received good responses during the event.
He confirmed that Thai films have become more popular in the international market, especially in ASEAN with a population of more than 670 million people.
M Studio is committed to creating Thai films with international quality to promote Thai soft power in the global market, he added.
Tee Yod 3 is a sequel to a Thai horror-supernatural film in collaboration between M Studio and digital TV operator Channel 3.
The film follows the journey of the protagonist who has to save his little sister who has been abducted. It is scheduled to hit screens nationwide on October 8 this year.