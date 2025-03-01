Lisa of Blackpink reveals her toughest moments as a global superstar

She also discusses her new solo album "Alter Ego", her first acting role in “The White Lotus” and her future plans.
During an exclusive interview on WOODY FM, Lisa reflected on the past year, saying that it was full of challenges, sleepless nights and new experiences in both music and acting.
Lisa admitted that the past year was intense:
"I barely had time to sleep. I rested mostly on aeroplanes. I don’t even know how I managed to get through it all. But I feel like I used my time well, getting to try many new things—acting and preparing my solo album 'Alter Ego'."
She talked about the difficulty of making “Rockstar”, her first solo single, explaining that it was completely different from what she had done before.
Unlike in Korea, where she worked with familiar producers, she had to collaborate with new teams in Los Angeles, making the process even more challenging.
"At first, it was really scary because I had never worked in this environment before. In Korea, I was used to working with a team that already understood my style. But in LA, they didn’t know me yet, so we had to take time to adjust."
Lisa acknowledged that no matter how much effort she puts in, criticism always follows:
"I always give my best, but there are still negative comments. I understand that not everyone will like me, but some remarks really make me question myself. I wonder, ‘Am I still not good enough?’"
When asked why she reads the comments despite the negativity, Lisa explained that she wants to know how people feel about her solo work. However, the feedback can be emotionally overwhelming.
"Because this is my first solo project, I handle a lot on my own, so I want to see what people think. But I never expected it to weigh on me this much."
Still, she has learned to cope with criticism:
"People don’t see how much pressure I’m under. But I’ve gotten used to it. I’m more confident when I perform now, though I still need to improve my English-speaking skills."
For the first time, Lisa shared terrifying encounters with Sasaeng fans.
"I had always heard about Sasaeng fans from my idol friends, especially the male ones, but I had never experienced it myself—until last year. At my house in Korea, where the security isn’t too strict, I came home one day and found a fan waiting outside. I told them, ‘If you want to meet me, let’s do it at an event, not at my home.’"
However, the situation escalated. One night, when Lisa was heading to practice alone, she had a truly frightening experience:
"That night, my manager wasn’t available, so I took a taxi alone. But when I got into the car, someone suddenly tried to get in with me—they even stuck their leg inside to stop the door from closing. I was terrified and didn’t know what to do. After that, I felt unsafe being alone."
Because of these incidents, Lisa now has a female manager stay with her both in Korea and Los Angeles for extra security.
Despite everything, Lisa finds joy in simple pleasures:
Desserts: "After every meal, I must have something sweet! My favourite? Mango sticky rice!"
Cats: "They help me emotionally without even doing anything. Just having them around makes me feel better."
Shopping & sleep: "When I’m tired, I sleep. If that doesn’t help, I go shopping!"
Lisa is currently preparing for the release of her album “Alter Ego” and her acting debut in “The White Lotus”. Even though stepping into these new roles has been daunting, she remains determined:
"I had no example to follow when doing all of this, so I was scared. But I trust my team, and we’re figuring it out together."
Through her resilience and passion, Lisa proves she is more than just a K-pop idol—she’s a true artist who pushes beyond limits to chase her dreams.