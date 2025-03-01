Lisa of Blackpink reveals her toughest moments as a global superstar

She also discusses her new solo album "Alter Ego", her first acting role in “The White Lotus” and her future plans.

During an exclusive interview on WOODY FM, Lisa reflected on the past year, saying that it was full of challenges, sleepless nights and new experiences in both music and acting.

Overwhelmed by work but proud of her efforts

Lisa admitted that the past year was intense:

"I barely had time to sleep. I rested mostly on aeroplanes. I don’t even know how I managed to get through it all. But I feel like I used my time well, getting to try many new things—acting and preparing my solo album 'Alter Ego'."

She talked about the difficulty of making “Rockstar”, her first solo single, explaining that it was completely different from what she had done before.

Unlike in Korea, where she worked with familiar producers, she had to collaborate with new teams in Los Angeles, making the process even more challenging.

"At first, it was really scary because I had never worked in this environment before. In Korea, I was used to working with a team that already understood my style. But in LA, they didn’t know me yet, so we had to take time to adjust."