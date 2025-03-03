3 Japanese-Directed films miss out on Oscars

"Anora" won five Oscars including best picture, best director and best actress in a leading role.
The film is about a stripper girl who fell in love with a son of a Russian billionaire.
Also, "The Brutalist," which portrays a Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and fled to the United States, earned three Oscar wins including best actor in a leading role.
Meanwhile, "Emilia Perez," which had topped with 13 nominations, just won best actress in a supporting role and best original song.
Ito, an icon of the #MeToo movement in Japan, was the first Japanese nominee in documentary feature film.
The other Japanese nominees were director Ema Ryan Yamazaki with "Instruments of a Beating Heart" in the category of documentary short film and director Daisuke Nishio with "Magic Candies" in animated short film.
